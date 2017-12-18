Okah Tasks RSNC Staff On Hard Work

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah has charged staff of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC) to put in their best in efforts to assist the government reposition the corporation, and make it the best newspaper outfit in the country.

Okah gave the charge in an address at an event to mark the 46th anniversary of RSNC,people’s parliament, end of year party and sendforth ceremony for retired staff from 2015 to date, at the premises of the corporation in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Represented by the Director of Administration in the ministry, Mr Godpower Ordu, the commissioner said that with improved productivity, the corporation would regain its lost glory, and scale-up the circulation of its core product, The Tide, with enhanced visibility and readership.

In his welcome address, General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide, Mr. Vincent Ake charged staff to embrace hard-work for handful rewards.

Ake stressed that it was imperative for staff to contribute positively by discharging their duties with humility, devotion and resilience.

The general manager maintained that for any staff to be honoured, such was expected to take a step forward in their place of work, warning that those whose habit was to loiter and idle around the corporation may not be rewarded but may rather be demoted or recommended for sack.

He encouraged staff to always take their jobs seriously by being punctual to work and diligently discharge their assigned responsibilities efficiently.

Ake, who frowned at lateness to work, urged those staff who were not recognized with an award to continue in their quest for higher productivity by making better inputs into the corporation’s scheme of things.

According to him, “When you do better in your units and departments, you deserve nothing but outstanding recognition for a job well done”.

On the award, he stressed that the staff chosen by the committee were nominated based on merit, appealing to those who could not make it this year to redouble their efforts to make the honours’ list next time.

Those who received the award of excellence for the year 2017 in their departments include, Messrs George Awah of Production, John Onyema Wehuje of Finance and Mrs Victoria Karagbara of Editorial Department.

Others are Mr. Baride Nnordam of Business Development and Mrs Cecilia Eke-Amadi of Administration.

Highpoint of the event include presentation of the state of the corporation as well as question and answer session between management and staff.

While giving the toast for long life for the retirees, Director of Publications, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, thanked them for their meritorious services to the corporation, and advised them not to turn their back on the workers as they would need their wise counsel from time to time to keep the flag flying.

Highpoints of the event were the presentation of awards to five deserving staff as well as memorable gifts to all 26 retired staff of the various departments of the corporation.

Earlier, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), The Tide Chapel, had last Thursday, honoured eight of its members who have meritoriously retired from the service of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC).

The retired staff, who were honoured by the union include Alabo Dagogo Clinton, Chief Sam Nnari, Collins Barasimieye, Rev Soye Young-Itiye, King Osila, Chris Monyanaga, Warisenibo Donald Mike-Jaja and Pastor Ibim Amieyeofori.

Speaking at the sent-forth programme, General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake tasked the retirees to always maintain good working relationship with the corporation and be ready to render their services when called upon.

The general manager, who regretted that the retirees were some of the best hands in the corporation, added that they were retiring when the corporation needed their services most.

Also speaking, Chairman of NUJ, The Tide Chapel, Mr. Felix Okogbule, recounted the reason for the programme, adding that those who worked hard needed to be honoured and rewarded.

He further commended the retirees for their contributions towards the development and successes recorded by the corporation during their service years, adding that the NUJ under his administration has made numerous achievements.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, the former Director of Production, Alabo Dagogo Clinton thanked the union for the honour done them, adding that they would be willing to support the corporation whenever their services are needed.

“The Tide has come a long way, and needs to be sustained. This calls for the re-training of staff, for improved productivity”, he added.

By: Bethel Sam Toby, Christiana Daniel, Huoma Ojum, Lily Silver & Edwin Agbadaru.