NDDC MD, Judge, SAN Appear Before Reps, ’Morrow – Over Alleged Bribery

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions investigating allegations of corruption against the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, as well as Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Abuja, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ricky Tarfa, has summoned the trio to appear before it, tomorrow, to defend the allegations against them.

In a letter of summon, the committee mandated the trio to appear before the House in person or with their counsel.

The summon followed an earlier petition written to the House of Representatives by Chief Leo Ekpenyong, urging the House to investigate allegations of bribery against the trio.

The petition partly reads thus: “It would be recalled that sometime in September, 2015, Nsima Ekere approached our principal, Chief Leo Ekpenyong, and complained about a fraudulent transaction, alleging that Ricky Tarfa (SAN) received a whopping N100million from him with a view to winning a case with suit No FCT/HC/CV/765/2014, denoted as Ime Ekanem Vs PDP, Udom Emmanuel and others.

“Nsima Ekere further alleged that his understanding with Ricky Tarfa was that a refund of the said N100million would be made should Ricky Tarfa fail to win the case.

“Our background check revealed that in truth, the N100million paid to Ricky Tarfa was not legal fee as legal fee for this suit aforementioned was lodged in a Zenith Bank account with the name, Ricky Tarfa and company.

“Furthermore, our legal fee as agreed with Nsima Ekere is N10million, on recovery. We proceeded, and recovered N70million cash from Ricky Tarfa.”

He said as soon as Ricky Tarfa paid the said sum, “We delivered same to Nsima Ekere in his former Asokoro residence, whereupon he reneged to pay our agreed legal fee. After weeks of entreaties, he reluctantly paid N7million, the balance is history till date.”

He, therefore, urged the House committee to investigate the issue in line with the change mantra of the current administration.