Lobi Stars Ready For NPFL 2017/2018 Season

The Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club, Mr Mike Idoko, has expressed the team’s readiness for the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season scheduled to begin January 14, 2018.

Idoko made this known in an interview with newsmen in Makurdi, yesterday.

He said his team was ready and would replicate the professionalism they had always displayed in other seasons.

According to him, Benue Government’s support has contributed immensely to the success of Lobi Stars in its pre-season matches.

Tidesports source gathered that Lobi Stars would begin the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season with a home game against Enyimba FC of Aba.

Plateau United, the League’s defending champions, however, starts the defence of their title with a trip to Lafia, where they will take on Nasarawa United.

According to the fixtures released by the League Management Company, LMC, newly promoted Heartland FC of Owerri, returns to the elite league with a home tie against Sunshine Stars, while Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia hosts league’s runners-up, MFM FC of Lagos

In other Week One fixtures, Wikki Tourists of Bauchi welcomes another newly promoted side Go Round FC of Omoku; with Kastina United to clash with Kano Pillars in a Northwest derby.

Other match-ups will see Kwara United face Niger Tornadoes in Ilorin, FC Ifeanyi Ubah locks horn with Yobe Desert Stars who are making a debut.