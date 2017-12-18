Group Promises To Boost Security In Schools

The Corps of Commissioners of the Nigerian Legion says it’s ready to assist in the plan by the Federal Government to boost security in public schools across the country.

The declaration is part of a two-day capacity building workshop organised by the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissioners in the South-South for its members in Port Harcourt.

Rivers State Corps Commander, Sunday Omoetahin in a chat with The Tide disclosed that already the Federal Ministry of Education has commenced plans to engage Corps of Commissioners in school crime protection.

Apart from school crime protection, he stated that the mandate of the security outfit is to strengthen disaster management and protection of critical government infrustructure.

The Rivers State corps commander disclosed that the two-day workshop is aimed at preparing members ahead the commcement of the school crime protection programme.

“This traiing will equip corps members on how to checkmate kidnappings in schools and to improve their knowledge on current security techniques”, he said.

Omoetehin described knowledge as key in security management and pledged that the body will do all within its powers to upgrade the knowledge of its members to meet current security challenges in the country.

He thanked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the support he has always given to the organisation through its parent body, the Nigerian Legion.

Omoetehin however decried the poor welfare of members in terms of remuneration and support from the public, as he sought for adequate care for those who volunteer to assist in providing security for the citizenry.

He called on well meaning members of the public and other bodies to support the quest to boost security in schools and stem the tide of kidnappings and other crimes at educational facilities.