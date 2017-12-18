Fun Seekers Storm Calabar Christmas Village

The tempo of activities at the Calabar Christmas Village is beginning to rise as fun seekers from parts of the country have arrived at the arena to enjoy the one-month fiesta.

Our correspondent reports that different artistes, including dancers and other live entertainers have taken to the stage to entertain the audience from dusk to dawn.

Dealers on different items such as phones, clothes, Christmas gift items, among others, now make brisk business at the venue.

A fun seeker, Mr Anthony Nwannah, told our reporter that he travelled from Aba in Abia to enjoy himself at the Christmas village.

I was here last year and I enjoyed myself every day that I spent here. So, this year I have come to town again to have fun.

“I will be going back to Aba sometime this week to return on December 27 for the carnival proper,” he said.

Also speaking, , a business consultant, Mr Effiong Bob said he came to the village to enjoy his weekend, pointing out that he had been part of Calabar Carnival since its inception.

“We are together. Calabar is my second home, so I do not want to miss the fun,” he said.

Another fun seeker, Miss Aret Ojomo, described the annual experience at the Christmas village as wonderful.

“Every year we look forward to this period. It is time to unwind after the struggle from January to December.

“We came here to relax and catch fun and we are enjoying everything here,” she said.