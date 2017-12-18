Ekiti Assures On Free, Fair LG Polls

Ekiti State Government has restated its commitment to ensuring non-interference in the affairs of the state Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) poised to organise a free, fair and credible local government election scheduled for Saturday in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, (SSG), Dr. Modupe Alade gave the assurance while speaking to journalists in Ifaki, Ekiti yesterday.

According to her, the electoral commission comprised men and women of honour and integrity who would not succumb to any form of manipulation in the course of discharging their statutory responsibilities as electoral umpires in the forthcoming polls.

The SSG urged the people to ignore the utterances of mischief-makers against the elections, saying such utterances were emanating from those who are intimidated by the popularity of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the state.

Alade noted that everything that would ensure the success of the elections was being put in place, contrary to the opinion of those bent on scuttling the electoral process to achieve their selfish interest.

Afenifere had recently expressed doubt about the sincerity of the present administration to provide a level playing field for all parties to contest during the election.

The SSG said the Fayose administration in the state would not need to manipulate the elections in view of the number of achievements it recorded since its inception.

According to her, the governor is diligently campaigning for the party throughout the 16 local government areas of the state to ensure further acceptability of the PDP in spite of the antics of the opposition in the state.

She said the confidence of the government to win the forthcoming election stemmed from the fact that the appointees are grassroots politicians who are always in touch with their respective constituents.

Alade advised the people of the state to come out en masse to vote during the forthcoming elections in exercise of their franchise, saying the ultimate winners would do everything possible to improve the quality of their lives.