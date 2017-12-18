DPR Suspends Six Petroleum Marketers In A’ Ibom

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket field says it has suspended six marketers in Akwa Ibom State for diverting petroleum products

The DPR Operations Controller in Akwa Ibom, Mr Tamunoiminabo Sundaye, disclosed this to newsmen in Eket, yesterday.

Sundaye said that the marketers lifted 180,000 litres of petrol from NNPC Calabar depot to an unknown destination.

He said that when the department went to their various filling stations on a check, the products were not found in their tanks.

“We have sent letters to the PPMC depot Managers in Calabar and Port Harcourt to ensure that those stations were suspended until DPR gives clearance to them to operate again.

“It is disheartening that the same marketers that are complaining that private depots are not giving them product at ex-depot price are now diverting products,’’ he said.

The operations controller also said that two other marketers were queried to give explanation on the whereabouts of the products they lifted.

“We are still working with the information that we have and before long, we will be done with those who lifted products from Port Harcourt,” he added.

He warned other marketers to desist from sharp practices or face the wrath of the law.

Sundaye said that the licence of any marketer caught diverting products again would be withdrawn.

The operations controller advised the public not to engage in panic buying of petrol, saying the product would be readily available during the yuletide.