Army Probes Checkpoint Killing In Benin

The 4 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Benin, has set up a Regimental Board of Enquiry into circumstances that allegedly led a soldier to kill a man for refusing to bribe him at a checkpoint.

A statement on Saturday in Benin by Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Capt. Mohammed Maidawa, and made available newsmen said the brigade’s attention had been drawn to the incidence.

Maidawa said the attention of the Headquarters of the Brigade was drawn to the incidence through an online publication alleging that the soldier killed a truck driver who refused to bribe him at a checkpoint.

He said the incident allegedly occurred at a checkpoint manned by troops of 195 Battalion on Agbor Road.

He said it was alleged that the soldier killed the driver over the deceased’s refusal to give bribe at a checkpoint.

He, however, said it was important to put the records straight and that led to the board of enquiry.

According to him, soldiers on routine Stop and Search Operation at Uromi shot at a moving truck that tried to evade checks.

He said unfortunately, a civilian was hit by a bullet and was immediately rushed to a hospital at Uromi where he gave up.

According to him, the ugly incidence resulted to protest by truck drivers who initially blocked Benin Express Way at Ewu junction but later cleared their trucks and normal traffic continued.

Maidawa further said that while the Brigade commiserated with the family of the deceased, the army as a professional force, would not condone any act of misdemeanor by troops deployed on Internal Security Operations or any other operation.

He stated that in view of this, the soldier had been arrested and a Regimental Board of Inquiry had been constituted to unravel the circumstances.

“I want to assure the general public that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its operations in line with the Rules of Engagement for internal security operations.

“The general public, particularly those plying the highways, should be assured that the Brigade places high premium on the sanctity of human lives,” he further said.