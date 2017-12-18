Alumni Donate Bill Board To RSU

The Rivers State University (RSU) Alumni Association, Rivers State branch has marked the 2017 edition of the Family Day celebration with an unveiling of a billboard built and donated to the institution by the members of the association.

The programme, which held recently was heralded with thanksgiving mass at the Seat of Wisdom Catholic Chaplaincy, RSU Campus and attended by members of the association both at the state and natonal.

Speaking at the programme, the chairman, RSU Alumni Association, Rivers State branch, Amb (Mrs) Orusoso Lawson Isokariari said the essence of the occasion was for members of the association getting to know the spouses and children of their colleague families adding that the occasion has become an annual rituals in the life of the association as introduced by the past leadership of the alumni.

According to her, “the Alumni Association is an indispensable body that affords graduates of various institutions of learning, the opportunity to come together, not in the cloak of dependent students but as responsible men and women, fashioned from an Almamater”.

She used the programme to call on members to be more committed in the Alumni affairs both at national and state even as she commended members for their contributions towards the success of the programme.

Also speaking, the National President of the Association, Amb. Israel O. Egbunefu lauded the state leadership and members for adding value to the developmental process in the almamater through the unveiling of the new bill board adding that the gesture was an indication that the association has attained its status.

He thanked the organisers of the programme for achieving the feats that it was a way to teach people on how to succeed in life.

Earlier in his homily, the chaplain, Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Catholic Chaplaincy RSU, Port Harcourt, Rev FR. Simeon C. Nwosu who spoke on the importance of thanksgiving noted that it was remarkable to appreciate God's goodness in the life of people and organizations.

Presenting his lecture on the Role of Alumni Association in the advancement and Enhancement of the University System, Prince Anyanate Kio explained the importance of Alumni in the development and growth of university, adding that Aluni is a great assets to university and other institutions of learning.

By: Kiadum F. Edookor.