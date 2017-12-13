RVHA Runs Transparent System -Ahiakwo

The Rivers State House of Assembly has dismissed claims that its activities are shrouded in secrecy, insisting that the assembly was one of the most transparent in the country.

The lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency 1, Hon Christian Ahiakwo gave this clarification while fielding questions from journalists in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Ahiakwo, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Environment said the explanation became necessary following speculations in some quarters that most persons were denied access to observe plenary because of a secret agenda of the leadership of the House.

He averred that the assembly runs an open door and transparent system, insisting that at no time was anyone restricted as claimed.

“The assembly is an open place, every Tom, Dick and Harry can come and observe sittings, even little kids between the ages of 13 and 14 do visit most times to observe our sittings. So, I doubt what you are saying that you were not allowed in, on a sitting day, nobody restricts anybody’s movement here”, he clarified.

Similarly, the Rivers State House of Assembly has said that it would soon come out with a law to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

Ahiakwo made this disclosure at a meeting between the House Committee on Health and a delegation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to him, with the law in place, Rivers citizens would have cause to enjoy both affordable and accessible healthcare delivery system which was lacking during the previous administration.