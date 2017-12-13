RSG Assures On Health Insurance Scheme

The Rivers State Government says it has concluded arrangement for the establishment of a state supported health insurance scheme in the state. Commissioner for Health Professor Princewill Chike said this at a press briefing as part of activities commemorating the Universal Health Coverage Day in Port Harcourt.

Professor Chike said that to this end, the updated draft bill on the Rivers State Health care Protection Programme (RVCHPP) is awaiting the approval of the state executive council after which it would be sent to the state House of Assembly for passing into law.

The commissioner said that the situation was part of the government’s commitment towards ensuring the success of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the state.

According to him, based on the UHC goal of providing access to needed health services of sufficient quality, the government has embarked on infrastructural upgrade of hospitals, renovation and maintenance of primary health facilities as well as employing different cadres of health personnel.

He said that the government had also provided grants to private hospitals in addition to capacity building programme for health workers.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Hon. Adonye Diri said that a capacity building programme for some legislators had been organized by the Assembly in collaboration with the executive arm of government and the USAID Health Finance and Governance Project.

Hon. Diri who said that the House was also represented by the Speaker during the launch of the national legislative network in Abuja, also said that discussions were on-going for the launching of an executive legislative Network for Universal Health Coverage in the state.