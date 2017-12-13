Poland Confirms Super Eagles Friendly

The Polish Football Association confirmed last Monday that Poland’s Manager, Adam Nawalka had agreed to lead the White and Reds against the Super Eagles in a friendly affair.

Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr believes playing the Eastern Europeans, who finished third at both the Germany ’74 World Cup and Espana ’82 World Cup, is key for the Eagles’ quest for a win in their Group D Russia 2018 World Cup first game against Croatia at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 16.

Poland, who are housed in Group H alongside Japan, Colombia and Senegal, open their Russia 2018 campaign against the Lions of Teranga in Moscow on June 19.

According to the Polish media, Nawalka and the Polish FA (PZPN) need the Nigeria friendly to prepare the White and Reds for the World Cup clash against Senegal.

Spokesman for PZPN Jakub Kwiatkowski, who confirmed that Poland would play Nigeria on March 23, however said no venue had been decided yet.

“We can confirm that we will play Nigeria on March 23. Decisions on the location of the match have not been made yet,” Kwiatkowski wrote on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Reports claimed the Poles opted to play the Eagles after they could not secure a date with Ghana, who will watch the World Cup on TV at home.

Our correspondent learnt that the failure by PZPN and the Nigeria Football Federation to agree on a venue for the March 23 warm-up yet could threaten the clash.

It was learnt that while the NFF wants the match played at a neutral venue, Nawalka wants it in Poland.

TVP Info reported, last Monday, that Nawalka “is reluctant to play any friendly matches outside Poland”.

However, PZPN said the game would be played in Wrodaw or Chorzow in Poland.

Spokesman for the NFF Ademola Olajire did not respond to calls made by our correspondent to his mobile lines for his comments.