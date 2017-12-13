Jonathan Rallies Support For Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are considering options on how to pacify the South-West geopolitical zone, following protest from its leaders.

The zone failed to realise its bid to produce the national chairman for the first time since the party was formed in 1998 as a result of the opposition from the party’s governors.

In a bid to rally support for the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, ex-president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has reached out to aggrieved PDP members, with a visit to his ally, ex-minister of national planning, Abubakar Olanrewaju Suleiman, who lost the post of national publicity secretary to the “Unity List” candidate, Kola Ologbodiyan.

The former president urged PDP leaders and members to give the Secondus team “benefit of the doubt”.

Secondus himself initiated reconciliation with PDP leaders in the South-West, where he met with a former deputy national chairman, Olabode George, in Abuja, last Monday.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson was also expected to hold talks with defeated chairmanship aspirant, Tunde Adeniran.

A member of the Board of Trustees, who spoke in confidence, said “The PDP chairman on Monday held a reconciliatory meeting with Olabode George. We are hopeful that the healing process will yield fruits.”

Jonathan pleaded with Suleiman and other leaders of the party, who felt offended by the results of the elective convention, to forgive and forget saying, “I thank you for your doggedness and passion for PDP.

“Put the events of Saturday night behind you, and move on. Accept the outcome of the election as the wish of God.”