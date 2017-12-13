Black Soot: RSG Seeks Stakeholders’ Support

The Rivers State Government has called on security agencies in the state to support efforts in combating the danger posed by black soot on the health of the people n the society.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya made the call when she led management staff of the ministry on a visit to NNS Pathfinder, Aker Base, Port Harcourt to seek ways to end the reappearance of soot in Port Harcourt and its environs.

Konya, who explained the dangerous effect of burning of refuse, tyres, and artisanal refineries by security agencies and bunkering activities, as well as asphalt plants and operation of oil and gas companies to human health, said that such activities, if not checked, could exacerbate the re-appearance of soot.

She stressed that those particulates from the soot cause cancer and asthma, especially to children.

The commissioner, who thanked the Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Navy Commodore Samsom Jaglabak Bura for the reception accorded her team, appealed to the Navy not to destroy any illegal product seized by their men.

She advised that any such seizure should rather be sent to the state government for possible disposal in a more hygienic way without exposure to human health or causing any damage to the environment.

Responding, the Commander, NNS Pathfinder, Navy Commodore Samson Jaglabak Bura commend the commissioner and her team for the visit, saying that the Navy Headquarters has ordered the personnel not to burn any products.

Bura said over 30 trucks have been evacuated in recent times, promising to work with the ministry to bring to an end the menace of soot in the state.

The commissioner, who was presented with a souvenir by the commander, also inspected the site of seized products by the Navy ready for evacuation.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.