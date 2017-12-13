APC Makes U-Turn, Congratulates PDP

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, yesterday assured that he would relate with National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus without rancour.

He gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja, congratulating Secondus on his election at the party´s national convention, last Saturday.

The APC chairman tasked the PDP to assume its role as a responsible opposition, with the election of its new national executives.

“It is my hope that the newly-elected PDP national chairman will use his experience garnered over the years to ensure that the PDP assumes its role as a responsible opposition party in the country.

“Our party wholeheartedly welcomes opposition, because we believe that democracy cannot thrive without a vibrant but responsible opposition that puts the nation first.

“This will often challenge you to balance partisan interests with overall national considerations.

“I assure the PDP national chairman of my willingness to engage him robustly in an atmosphere devoid of acrimony and rancour,” he said.

He added that in working together, the two parties could elevate the language and temper of politics in the country to provide the enabling environment for democracy to thrive.