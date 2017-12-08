Wike’s Aide Hails Lawmaker’s Suspension

A Special Adviser to Rivers State Governor, Barrister Chris Itamunoala has slammed those criticising the state House of Assembly for suspending the member representing Ikwerre Local Government in the Assembly, Hon. Chikere Azubike Wanjoku.

Said he: “if the lawmaker had done what is punishable and indictable and the house decided to do what they did, we have no much to contribute on the issue. The next question will be: Did the house take the right position? Did they follow the standing orders of the house.

He, however, said the rules and the options are clear, adding that, it is the reason we have separation of powers. If he is not satisfied, the courts are there.