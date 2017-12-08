Wike Lauds Assemblies Of God Church On Service

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commended the Rivers District of the Assemblies of God Church, Nigeria, for remaining focused and relevant in affecting lives positively, 50 years after creation.

Wike, who stated this recently at the Golden Jubilee anniversary of the creation of Rivers District, held at the Sharks Football Club Stadium, Port Harcourt, restated the commitment of the state government to partner churches to advance the spread of the gospel.

Noting that evangelism and missions were the core purpose of the church, the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo said that the present administration in the state would continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The governor urged the church and Christians not to relent in preaching the undiluted word of God, which according to him, was the felt-need of society at a time when there is decline in moral values and ethical conduct.

He urged Christians to live in anticipation of the return of Jesus Christ, by giving premium to righteous and holy living, remarking that the Kingdom of God and not materialism was the essence of life.

Speaking while delivering the Golden Jubilee message, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church, Nigeria, Rev. Chidi Okoroafor, said the greater days of the Rivers District were ahead, and commended the leadership of the district for their tenacity in achieving the feat, the odds notwithstanding.

Okoroafor, who said church was the catalyst of the Pentecostal Movement in Nigeria, urged the membership to savour the baptism in the Holy Spirit, with evidence of speaking in tongues, as their distinct quality.

By: Igbiki Benibo