SSANU, NASUU Strike Hits Rivers Varsities

Academic and other social activities have suffered setback at the two state-owned universities in Rivers State, University ad the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education following the nationwide industrial action embarked upon by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASUU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

The Tide correspondent, who visited the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, yesterday, reports that only academic staff were seen on the campus while majority of the offices occupied by the non-teaching staff were under lock and key.

At the administrative block of the institution, only the principal staff were seen inside their offices performing skeletal duties.

A member of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), who spoke under anonymity, said both members of NASUU and SSANU had at a joint congress meeting and resolved to join the strike.

According to him, the two unions’ leadership notified the university’s management of their intention to join the nationwide industrial action, adding that the strike had commenced, last Wednesday.

At the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuoluemeni, Port Harcourt, the situation was not different as offices were deserted.

The Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the IAUOE, Mr. Obi Uchendu told The Tide that they have only complied with the directive of the national executive of the union to proceed on an indefinite strike.

According to him, no labour union was autonomous; adding that injury to one union is injury to the other.

He told The Tide that the executive of the union rose from its meeting and resolved to proceed on the strike, adding that all members have been mandated to proceed on strike while waiting further directives from the national body.