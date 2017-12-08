The SeventhDay Adventist Church, Mgbuoba in Rumueprikom has announced its annual harvest billed to hold this Sunday at the Church Complex, opposite Conoil Filling Station, NTA Road in Port Harcourt.
The harvest which features praise and worship, drama, sharing of gifts and prayers promises to uplift the spiritual lives of church members and guests, the church’s publicity committee said.
It invited members of the public to partake in the spiritual blessing which is due yearly as an appreciation to God’s mercies and grace throughout the year.
The event is expected to commence at 12 noon and will witness participation of members from other branches, including Christians from other denominations.
Seventh Day Adventist Holds Harvest, Sunday
