RSTV GM Partners Unions On Service Delivery

The management of the Rivers State Television (RSTV) has pledged to provide a conducive environment for unionism in the organisation.

General Manager of the Authority, Pastor Dafini Gogo Abbey, who disclosed this during the 4th annual seminar / award ceremony organised by the RSTV Chapter of the Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) also said that the organisation would support programmes such as the RATTAWU RSTV Workers Week which had become a yearly event aimed at raising the knowledge profile and redirect the minds of the workers for better service delivery.

The general manager however warned that unionism must not be misconstrued as a battle ground to frustrate management policy, but be seen as an opportunity to generate meaningful ideas that could assist management achieve the purpose for which the organisation was established.

“As union officers, you should realise that you are leaders in your own capacity, hence radical and unproductive ideas are no more fashionable in this era of globalisation.

This means that dialogue remains the only tool for corporate co-existence between management and labour, she said.

In his address, the RSTV chapter chairman of the union, Comrade Clement Neebeke said that the programme was created to change the perception and orientation of members with a view to improving productivity.

Comrade Neebeke also said that the event was aimed at destroying the spirit of hatred, oppression, back stabbing and truancy from the system and instill the fear of God, love and unity among members and staff of the organisation.

Highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to some individuals for their contribution towards the development of the union.