Odili’s PAMO, Five Other Varsities Get Approval

The Federal Government last Wednesday at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the council chambers, Aso Villa, Abuja, approved PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as one of the six new private universities in the country.

With the approval of PAMO University of Medical Sciences owned by former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili, the state now has four universities.

They include the University of Port Harcourt, Choba; Rivers State University, Port Harcourt; Ignatius Ajuru University of Education; and PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during which he announced the establishment of the six new private universities in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari was absent at the meeting as he was on a one-day official visit to Kano State.

Adamu listed the other universities to include Admiralty Univerity, Ibusa, Delta State; Spiritan University, Nneochi, Abia State; Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan; Atiba University, Oyo State; and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Lagos.