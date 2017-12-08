Numan Killings: CAN Decries Politicians, Others’ Indifference

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Adamawa State chapter, Bishop Dami Mamza says the silence of some politicians, traditional rulers and religious leaders in the state on the heinous attacks on communities by Fulani herdsmen is an endorsement of the activities of the killer herdsmen in the state.

The cleric said, Nigerians are beginning to lose confidence in government at all levels over failure to protect their lives and property and its lack of ability to apprehend and punish perpetrators of criminal acts in the country.

Mamza said this in a press statement made available to our source last Wednesday, in Yola.

According to Mamza, “we observe the complicity and inaction by some security agencies in respect of the on-going crisis.

“It is such a sad and disturbing thing to live in a nation where the security agencies have heard reports of impending attacks by armed men around the bushes of villages surrounding Numan but failed to act.

“We wish to state here that people are seriously losing confidence in government at all levels as they fail to protect the lives and property of her citizens forgetting the sacred oath they took.”

The Christian body also accused traditional, political and religious bodies in the state of endorsement of the Fulani mayhem, “The silence of some of our highly placed Religious, Traditional and Political leaders on the Numan crisis can be interpreted as an approval of the killings.”

Dami faults security agencies in the state for refusing to act on reports of gunmen in the area, “The attacks against Numan and its environs have been foretold by people who do not want us to live together in peace.

The clergy continued, “The phenomenon of coordinated attacks of communities by armed men in and around the Numan areas have assumed dangerous proportions without state actors taking any decisive legal measures to arrest and prosecute offenders.”