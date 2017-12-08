Nigerian Content Dev: SNEPCo Links Nigerian, Chinese Suppliers

More than 20 Nigerian and 60 Chinese suppliers met in a strategic sourcing development forum in Shanghai mid-November in the latest effort by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), to boost the capacity of indigenous vendors in the oil and gas industry.

Coming shortly after the 4th edition of the Global Nigerian Forum in Aberdeen, Scotland, the latest event, which held in a global financial powerhouse with the world’s busiest container port, offered the Nigerians a compelling opportunity to engage their Chinese counterparts on cost leadership, more efficient supply chain and transfer of technology.

In an opening speech, the General Manager of Shell China Strategic Sourcing Development, Ding, Hiu Kwong said local content development was not peculiar to Nigeria but a global trend, and Shell continues to focus on safety, quality and cost reduction in its quest for growth through strategic sourcing in China.

The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Tune Adelana, who represented the Executive Secretary thanked Shell Companies in Nigeria for pioneering the effort to create collaboration between Chinese and Nigerian suppliers. He challenged the Chinese to establish visible presence in the Nigerian oil and gas industry and compete with the other international companies that are taking the lead in major projects.

The Vice Chairman of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Geoff Onuoha said Nigerian companies were keen to develop partnerships and effective collaborations for better service delivery lauded Shell “for the tenacity and commitment in pioneering a game changing initiative.”

The NAPIMS Group General Manager represented by Alexander Chukwu enthused: “We expect to see the birth of new joint ventures and collaboration between Nigerian and Chinese suppliers.”

He advised the delegates to look beyond the event and take advantage of the opportunity to deploy technologies and solutions that deliver quality services and reduce cost.

SNEPCo’s Nigerian Content Development Manager, Austin Uzoka said there were many areas in which Nigerian and Chinese suppliers could collaborate in the oil and gas company and that Shell would continue to provide the required opportunities within the limit of its resources and operations.