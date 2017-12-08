INEC, CBN Inaugurate Election Logistics Management Committee

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have inaugurated a committee to work out modalities for collaboration on key aspects of election logistics management.

The commission’s Deputy Director, Voter Education and Publicity Mr Aliyu Bello, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja.

He said the decision to set up the committee was taken when INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu visited the CBN headquarters, Abuja last Wednesday.

Bello said nine INEC National Commissioners and the Secretary to the Commission were part of the chairman’s team during the visit.

He said the committee comprised two CBN Directors and the Secretary to the commission.

According to him, the committee is to discuss the requirements for the printing, storage and transportation of sensitive election materials and their disposal thereafter.

Bello quoted the INEC chairman as commending CBN for the timely production of the commission’s sensitive election materials, especially those used for the recent Anambra governorship election and the by-election in Borno.

Yakubu also expressed appreciation to the Bank for providing sufficient security for all sensitive election materials.

He canvassed for the Bank’s continued support in the effective management of electoral logistics involving transportation and storage of sensitive election materials

Yakubu, however, drew CBN’s attention to the huge volumes of unused and obsolete sensitive election materials lying in different parts of the country.

He appealed to the CBN governor to assist INEC with the incineration of such materials to create space for the storage of new ones.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefele, also expressed appreciation for the visit and pledged to support the commission on identified focal areas.