FG To Enroll Corps Members In NHIS

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), last Thursday said the Federal Government had concluded plans to enroll all NYSC members in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The NYSC Director- General (D-G), Brig.- Gen. Sule Kazuaure made this disclosure while addressing youth corps members at the Osun NYSC permanent orientation camp, Ede.

Kazuaure disclosed that he had received a call that the president had approved the enrollment of all NYSC members in the NHIS programme.

“I have been informed that the president had approved the enrollment of all my children (corps members) into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

“In fact, I was impressed when they called me last night that very soon, they would finish with the whole process.

“I am sure that by next week, everything would have been finalised,’’ he said.

The D-G also advised the corps members on the need for all Nigerians to live in peace and unity urging them to be agents of change wherever they found themselves.

“There is the need for you to be agents of change and make impact wherever you are posted to go for your primary assignments.

“The NYSC programme is all about integration of Nigeria and therefore, you must stay united; you must work as a team during the period of your service year,’’ he said.

Also the State Coordinator, NYSC, Osun, Mr Emmanuel Attah, lauded the NYSC D-G for visiting the orientation camp.

Attah said that it had not been easy keeping things working and running smoothly in the camp.

“With the cooperation and determination of the members of staff, we have been able to make the camp habitable for corps members.

“I am grateful for the wonderful way the Batch A Stream One corps members in the camp have behaved; I am proud of them.

“I also wish the D-G can visit us again on Saturday, to show us his dancing skills, as the camp management will be bringing a famous hip-hop artist, Q-Dot to entertain the corps members,’’ he said.

Our correspondent reports that the DG inspected some facilities in the camp to ascertain how well they were working.

Some of the facilities included, the CCTV unit, skills acquisition centre, camp clinic, kitchen and hostels.

The D-G also inaugurated a newly built and equipped medical laboratory building in the camp, which was donated by Alhaji Atanda Eyiowu-Awi of Eyiowu-Awi Pharmaceutical Ltd.

The NHIS, which was established in 2004 to provide quality and affordable access to health care, has the statutory responsibility to ensure that everyone is enrolled in the scheme, irrespective of status.