FG Inaugurates Implementation Teams For Civil Service Reform

The Federal Government yesterday inaugurated the management teams for the implementation of the 2017-2020 Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP).

Approved by the Federal Executive Council in July, the plan seeks to reposition the federal civil service for efficiency and enhanced service delivery to Nigerians in line with the current administration’s change agenda.

Inaugurating the teams in Abuja, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita said the FCSSIP would “engender a robust civil service that is efficient, productive, incorruptible and citizen-centred’’.

Oyo-Ita said the plan would also deliver between N60 billion and N120 billion in savings from cleanup of the human resource data on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS). Other deliverables, according to her, include annual savings of N2.5 billion from content digitisation and training of at least 25,000 civil servants through revamped core modules.

“The 2017-2020 FCSSIP, when fully implemented, will generate a crop of skilled, motivated, disciplined and innovative civil servants that will change the current perception of Nigeria civil servants.

“This will no doubt foster robust linkages between the public and private sectors in fast-tracking the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“Most importantly for this administration, this will form the bedrock for successful implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and global upward ranking trend for Nigeria on the ease of doing business.’’

Oyo-Ita noted that the FCSSIP was unique in that it stipulated the establishment of a new governance structure to drive its day-to-day implementation.

The head of service said the management team, which she described as the pivot of the FCSSIP, would meet on weekly basis to implement the eight priority areas of the plan.

The areas are capacity development and training, talent sourcing, performance management, staff welfare, culture change, innovation, IPPIS and civil service automation.