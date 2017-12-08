Akwa Ibom Swears In New LG Chairmen

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has sworn in the 31 local government area chairmen elected last Saturday.

The chairmanship election produced all 31 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman andidates and also about 310 council ward heads

The election was described by the state electoral council and observers as credible and transparent

At the swearing in in Uyo yesterday the governor challenged the news council heads to uphold the tenets of the state government in delivering good governance to the people and always put the people first

Governor Emmanuel also tasked the new.chairmen to also follow democratic processes in managing their councils which remains the grassroots of political leadership.

The brief ceremony which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Government House was witnessed by a mammoth crowd comprising members of the State Executive Council and the Legislature, family members, party supporters and interested members of the public.

After ministering the oaths of office and allegiance to the chairmen and their vices, Governor Emmanuel in a brief address congratulated them on their victory and stressed the need to reciprocate the trust the people had placed on them by rendering selfless service to the people of their respective council areas.

“If you provide selfless service you will be celebrated and you will continue to soar but if you sacrifice the people’s trust, your name will stand condemned in both the people’s court and in the court of public opinion”, the Governor admonished.

Governor Emmanuel warned the chairmen not to see their election as a platform for immediate gratification and conspicuous consumption to the detriment of the people; urging them to remain true to the foundational principle predicated on the unwavering commitment to rendering service to the people.

He equally warned the chairmen that governance is not about making excuses but delivering to them the dividends of democracy by embarking on policies and projects that positively impact their lives.