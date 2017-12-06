Yuletide: Traders Decry Low Patronage

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, traders in Port Harcourt have lamented low patronage from customers.

Some traders at the Amaeli Women Market at Elekahia, Port Harcourt, who spoke with our correspondent said there was low turnout of customers, as they hardly make sales that is commensurate with the season.

A foodstuff trader, simply identified as Charity said customers complain of lack of money to go for shopping for the season.

“We find it very difficult to make sales this period, the turn out of customers is very low. Many customer complain that there is no money to buy goods. We are looking up to an improvement in the days ahead”, she said.

Another trader, Esther who deals on cloth said her stock was still intact as customers are yet to turn to buy her products.

Esther who specialise on female wears, said most of her customers only come around to admire the products but complain of lack of money to buy the products.

“I have been in this business (cloth settling) for ten years. I have not experienced this level of poor patronage before, most of my customers complain of lack of money to buy their choice products. I am just managing until things improve.

A trader, Mr Gibson Dike who deals on frozen food at Creek Road market in Port Harcourt, also complained of low patronage from his customers.

He said most traders were having similar experiences, as turn up of customers were generally low.

He however expressed hope that things would improve when civil servants and other workers are paid.