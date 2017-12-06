Tackling Yeast Infection Naturally

Stand in front of a mirror, open your mouth and check your tongue, if you have too much white patch and mucus, then, it’s likely that you have a yeast infection.

Yeast does not only affect the mouth, it affects our private parts especially women, in the form of candi. Normally, yeasts are health if they are low. They only cause trouble when they are high and have weakened the body system.

When once yeast overruns the body defences one begins to have diverse symptoms such as frequent catarrh fungus infection on the skin and fingernails, abdominal pains, gas, constipation and diarrhea.

In medical terms, it’s often referred to as “candida albicans”. Candida albicans plays prominent role in making you sick. Sources of yeasts infection can include damp rooms with dirt floors and rugs.

Bathrooms provide a comfortable home for molds, closets, drawers or even matters and beddings sometimes harbour molds that allows yeast to grow.

Natural medicine practitioners usually caution against the use of antibiotics to tackle yeast infection. The reason for this is based on research and finding that antibiotics make the body more vulnerable since they kill other germs and promote the growth of yeast in the body.

It’s believed that broad spectrum antibiotics kill organisms in the body, such that useful normal intestinal and vaginal bacteria are wiped out, giving more room for yeast to grow.

Many people abuse antibiotics such that they take them without prescription. When the body is overwhelmed with over usage of antibiotics, it creates health challenge often worse than those the anti-bacterial drugs were used to prevent.

Using natural means to tackle yeast infection is a gradual process of using both herbs and dieting. In adopting dieting in tackling yeast infection, it’s necessary to understand that dietary requirements vary according to each person’s make up.

Experts advise that diet in curbing candida infection should contain differing amounts of nutritious foods. You should avoid foods, such as breads, to which yeast has been added. You should also avoid yeast containing beverages, especially wine and beer. You should also avoid margarine and “junk foods”.

Foods loaded with sugar or additives should also be avoided if one suspects candida infection, some nutritionists insist on candida control diet that requires cutting down on carbohydrate.

A candida control diet emphasises foods from a wide variety of sources and restricts only those foods which contain yeast, honey, cane sugar, beet sugar, corn sugar, fructose and other refined carbohydrate.

The diet does not limit your in take of good carbohydrate foods such as fresh vegetables and fruits, freshly squeezed juices and whole grains.

Cutting down on diary products such as milk is key in overcoming yeast infection. Diary foods are mucus producing and this makes the inner organs to be damp, thereby encouraging yeasts to multiply.

Some fruits and herbs are effective against yeast infection though it takes time for you to get results. Continuous usage of these herbs will go a long way in clearing the body of yeast.

Lemon and garlic are potent natural yeast fighting herbs; cucumbers, parsley and grapes also help fight yeast. Erential oils from, evening primrose, indeed oil and vitamin (are very effective to keep yeasts at bay in the body.