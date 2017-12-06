RIMA Moves To Improve Service Delivery

The Rivers State Micro Finance Agency (RIMA) concluded a strategy workshop in Port Harcourt yesterday with a resolve to improve its service delivery, especially in the Promotion of Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) development in the state.

The workshop which was held under the theme; ‘New Horizon’ provided a platform for the management and staff of the agency to review its performance in the year 2017 and made projections for 2018.

In his executive appraisal of the activities of the agency for the year 2017, the Managing Director and CEO of the Agency, Dr Ipalibo Sogules said the agency recorded a lot of achievements in 2017, inspite of glaring challenges.

He said the workshop was to develop a strategy of consistent appraisal of the agency for optimal performance and called on the participants to make judicious use of the platform.

The Managing Director, emphasised the need for building of team cohesion to break barriers and achieve set objectives.

He said the agency had a budget of N1.2 billion in 2017, but has made a requisition of N1.66 billion for 2018.

Sogules said some of the challenges faced by the Agency in 2017 included, “loan documentation issues, logistic problems, inefficient loan reporting because of ICT issues liqudity constraints on loan disbursement, poor loan monitoring, among others”.

He assured on the commitment of the agency toward promoting enterprise development in the State.

In his remarks the chairman of the Board of Directors of RIMA, Chief Austin Okpara, expressed satisfaction with the performance of RIMA in 2017. Okpara who was represented by a Board member and Director in the agency, Hon Nancy Nwankwo said on assumption of office in 2015, the RIMA board was faced with teething challenges such as administrative contraints, loan retrival and poor attendance to work, but said some of the challenges had been properly addressed.

He urged staff of the agency to be committed to duty and assured that the board would provide the right incentives for the management of the agency to achieve set goals and objectives.

Some of the participants at the workshop thanked the management of RIMA for organising the workshop and pledged their commitment to wards achieving the goals of the agency.

The participants also called for consistent training and retraining of staff of the agency to enhance their performance.