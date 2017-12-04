Restructuring’ll Settle Agitations, Economic Problems – Senate

The Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the Upper Legislative Chamber of the National Assembly, Samuel Anyawu, has said that issues of agitations from various sections in the country as well as economic recession in Nigeria will be settled when the country is restructured.

He said that restructuring is a key issue that featured prominently in the 2014 National Confab, where all sections and sectors of the country were represented and urged the Federal Government to without delay implement the Confab report.

Anyanwu, who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, explained that the Southern Senators’ Forum, which he is a member in their conference recently, in Calabar, took a position that the 2014 Confab report should be implemented by the Federal Government.

He said that the National Assembly is trying its best in ensuring that the legislative framework is put in place, but that the only problem they have is the implementation.

According to him, all the crises, agitations and economic problems in the country, all point to the fact that the present government has failed the people.

Anyanwu who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, however, urged the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to give a listening ear to the yearnings and demands of the people particularly, the implementation of the 2014 Confab report.

“This government has failed and that is why all these crises are all over. The economy is still in recession. We have put in place the necessary legislative framework but the problem is the implementation.

“If restructuring is implemented, which is a major matter in the 2014 Confab report, all the issues of economy and agitations will be resolved,” he said.

The Senator, however, urged state governors to be more judicious in their expenditure and utilise the money given to them from the Paris Club refund and other sources for the development and welfare of their people.

By: Corlins Walter.