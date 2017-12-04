PANDEF Chief Tasks FG On IOCs’ Hq Relocation

A former Chief Whip in the Old Rivers State House of Assembly and elder statesman, Chief Thompson Okorotie has said that the moral burden is on the Federal Governemnt to keep to its words on the order to International Oil Companies (IOCs) to relocate their corporate headquarters to their operational bases.

He said that every responsible government would keep to its words, pointing out that it behoves the federal government to ensure that the relocation order from the presidency to the IOCs is enforced.

Okorotie who is the chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) in Bayelsa State made this known in an interview with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, noted that it would be a disservice and pure injustice to the people of Niger Delta where oil exploration takes place.

“On the 6th of November, 2016, PANDEF presented a 16-point agenda when we met with Mr president, and while he was away on health ground, the then Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, having toured the Niger Delta region, made a pronouncement that the oil companies relocate to their operational base.

“That is the practice all over the world. Why is our own different. If you go to the United States of America, it is only in Texas you find oil companies operating, and the same thing in Europe.

“The oil companies pay tax to where they are resident, and it is a disservice and injustice to us in this region that they deprive us of the benefits of resources God has deposited here.”

On the excuse that insecurity was responsible for non-relocation, Okorotie said the excuse is not relevant because it is everywhere in the country, and even worse in Lagos where the rate of criminality and kidnapping is very high.

“There is no excuse for the IOCs not to relocate to the Niger Delta their host communities. Some of the states in the region are even more peaceful than the place they located their headquarters.

“Even in Laos, there is armed robbery, kidnapping and other crises are on very high side. So the issue of insecurity as a reason for not establishing in host states cannot be an excuse.

“That is merely calling a dog a bad name so as to hang it, those are issues that are everywhere,” he stated.

By: Corlins Walter.