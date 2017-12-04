‘Our Govt, Firmly Rooted On Christ’

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has reiterated that his administration is firmly rooted on Jesus Christ, the Solid Rock.

Wike stated this during the Rivers District Golden Jubilee celebration of Assemblies of God Nigeria in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo said Rivers State has a Godly heritage based on the foundation of Jesus Christ, our Saviour, the Prince of Peace.

He said he appreciates the spiritual and physical contributions of the church towards the development of the state, noting that the effective fervent prayer of the righteous attracts a lot of blessings from God.

Wike, who advised members of the church to keep their eyes focused on the author and finisher of our faith, the one who was and is to come, said the Golden Jubilee was a season of liberty, restoration and victory on all sides.

In his address, the Superintendent, Rivers District Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Daddy Ibulubo said it was in the Rivers District that Assemblies of God Nigeria, as well as the cradle of the Pentecostal movement started, following the descent of the Holy Spirit with the initial evidence of speaking in tongues by the founding fathers.