Open Championship: Group Partners ODSG To Scout For Talented Youth

The Cyclox Technology Nigeria Ltd. is to partner with the Ondo State Government in its bid to discover talented youths ahead of the International Marathon Race slated for April 2018.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Adelekun David of the group, made this disclosure on Monday in Akure during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Sports and Youths Development.

The CEO, who said that his company had concluded plans to host the 2018 marathon race in the state, called on organisations within and outside the country to support the Marathon Race.

“All over the state, we have youths with talents, who are hidden and whose talents are not recognised. We want to use this open championship to bring them out;

“And we believe it is going to boost business activities as well as promote the image of the state.

“We are expecting not less than 2,000 participants, whose age should be between 18 and 35 years, for the international race, which will take off from Idanre Hills down to the stadium in Akure,” he said.

Also, David said that his group was warming up to sponsor the December Open Athletic championship in the state and called for the people’ support for the event.

According to him, the partnership with the state will help the state in scouting for those who are very good in athletic games across the state.

Adelekun explained that the December open athletics competition would include all track events, field events and other sporting activities, saying that the competition would last for one week.

He stated that a website had been opened for assessment and registration of athletes, adding that sponsors could make their intentions known from the website.

Responding, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, appreciated the management of the group, saying its plan to partner with the state would move sports forward.

Yusuf-Ogunleye promised that government would give the group all the necessary support to make the stay of the athletes safe, crisis-free as well as ensure the success of the project.

“We all know that government alone cannot sponsor or finance sports in the state, and even the country at large, without sponsorship from corporate bodies and individuals.

“And we must not concentrate on football alone while swimming, table tennis, wrestling, marathon race are being abandoned.

“I think the most important thing is for us to ensure that other sporting activities are not neglected,” the commissioner said.

According to him, sport, today, is already a career and youths will gain a lot from the championship event when it kicks off this month.

He, therefore, called on individuals, businessmen and women, corporate bodies, union and organisations in the state to support the sporting activities by sponsoring some of the events.

“We have no doubt in our mind that when this sporting event kicks off it will serve as an advantage to our youths and sports lovers to showcase their talents and the stuff they are made of,” he said.