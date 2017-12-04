Fuel Price: Marketers Want DPR, NNPC To Shut Depots

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Western Zone, has urged the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and the NNPC to clamp down on private depots selling petrol above ex-depot price of N 133.28k.

The Zone Chairman, Alhaji Debo Ahmed made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Lagos last Friday.

Ahmed said that the closing of private depots selling petrol above government approved price by the regulatory agency became necessary to forestall the association threats to withdraw its services across Lagos State and part of Ogun State as from December 11.

He alleged that most private depots owned by Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) in Apapa were selling petrol between N141 and N143 per litre as against ex-depot price of N133.28k.

According to him, “We urged DPR, NNPC and all other regulatory agencies saddled with monitoring of depot petroleum pricing to live up to their responsibilities by closing any private depot selling products above government’s approved price.

“The increase in price of petrol by depots is killing our members because most marketers will be forced to shut down their stations if the situation continues.

“The DPR and NNPC seem to be helpless in this situation where the private depots sell petrol above the ex-depot price.

“Many IPMAN members cannot buy petrol from NNPC depots because the product was not sufficient and not all NNPC depots are working.

“Ore and Ilorin depots are not working, while Lagos and Ibadan are doing partial loading,’’ he said.

Ahmed said that due to insufficient petrol at NNPC depots, most marketers are forced to buy the product from private depots.