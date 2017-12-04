Church Commissions Hospital In PH

Bethesda Mission Hospital was built for the commoners and would be the cheapest hospital in Rivers State, the founder and General Overseaser of Gateway International Church (GIC), Pastor George Izunwa has stated.

Izunwa who stated this while commissioning the hospital said the establishment of the hospital was part of the fulfillment of GIC’s mandate to continue its free medical outreach to the people.

The founder of the church noted that over 10,000 persons had benefitted from the church free medical programme in the past eight years, stressing that many free surgeries had been conducted while hundreds of medicated lenses were distributed and multitudes introduced to the benevolent love of God through its ministry carried out by the Gateway Medical department of the church under the community impact Directorate of the church.

According to him, the Bethesda Mission Hospital (BMH) will be the cheapest hospital in the state, as we have built quarters for the doctors and nurses within the premises of the hospital for the medical workers to attend to patients at all times’’.

Izunwa revealed that the Church commenced the building of the hospital first week of November last year and to maintain its medical outreach and commissioned it on November 30, services to the people and communities around and the state at large.

He noted that the hospital would help the church to deliver its set goals of the service of God, assuring that all the facilities including surgery and other medical facilities were in place to meet the challenges.

‘’The BMH is charged with the objective of providing high quality, accessible, efficient and affordable medical services to everybody who desires it. We as a church believe that this will help fill the noticeable lacuna in quality health services delivery to the poor and indigent in our city’’, he said.

The church’s head also said the hospital was built to further reduce the stress of medical services on the poor, explaining that the church had also floated an Insurance scheme known as Gateway Community Health Insurance Scheme.

He however urged members of the public to take advantage of the benefits of the insurance scheme.