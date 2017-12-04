Campaigns: Call APC To Order, Group Tells INEC

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State continue to sensitise its members across the 23 local government areas of the state, a group that described itself as Concerned Rivers Patriots has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to call APC to order.

The Coordinator of the group, Wisdom Enyi who made the call recently in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of INEC ,alleged that the APC in Rivers State has been going from one local government area to the other campaigning for 2019 in contravention of INEC guidelines on political campaigns.

Enyi noted that INEC has not released timetable for the 2019 general elections but regretted that APC in Rivers State has been going round campaigning which is not healthy politically at this time in the state.

We have to write to call the APC to order, adding that the party’s recent campaign is likely to cause breach of peace in the state.

“We are aware that INEC has not lifted ban on political campaign, hence, our resolve to officially write to the commission to call APC, Rivers State to order,” he hinted.

The Tide gathered that the APC in Rivers State has been going round the local government areas campaigning ahead of 2019.