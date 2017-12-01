Volleyball Players Hail Legacy Championships

Some volleyball players have lauded the organisers of the ongoing Legacy Volleyball Championships, urging them to put in place more events for the development of the sport.

The competition, in its third edition, served off on November 27 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos with 22 volleyball teams competing for the championship trophy which would be lifted on December 2.

The players told newsmen that the competition had provided the platform to showcase their passion for the sport and would go a long way to groom future players.

Daji Shedrach of the Unity club said that without the competition, the sport would have been nothing to write home about, being the only competitive event that brings the best players throughout the federation.

“For several years, we have asked for a league to showcase the best of volleyball, but unfortunately it has continued to fall on deaf ears.

“We cannot continue to present the sport in this light when we struggle to play competitive games and people expect volleyball to bring home laurels from international meet,” Shedrach said.

Abdulahi Agboluaje of the Bayelsa team said that the sport had continued to fall, with so many challenges confronting it.

He said: “So much has been said on how to move the sport forward, but so far nothing has been done.

“The ongoing competition has lived up to the expectation by bringing the best players who are game thirsty to give their best and to direct their energy positively.

“Without a competition, how do you show all the training/drills you have received and also develop your skills?”

Loveline Ekannem said that most players had become match rusty, as it is impossible for players to become excellent in their chosen field when they do not have a platform to express themselves.

It was reported that after the closure of games played, Kano defeated A.B.U 3-0 (25-14, 25-16, and 25-23)

Sunshine outclassed Festac 3-0(25-17, 25-23, 25-13) while Ebonyi also beat Unity, 3-0(25-17, 25-16, 25-18).