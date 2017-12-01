RSG, 14 Firms Sign Water Contract

In a bid to ensure successful completion of the European Union, UNICEF’s Niger Delta support Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme, the Rivers State Government has signed water contract agreement with 14 contractors, with a charge to deliver the contract on best international standard and practice.

The Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku who represented the state government gave the charge during the official handing over of the contract agreement letters to the 14 selected contractors by the representatives of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Ebeku told the contactors that the execution of the projects by the various companies was a litmus test that would be the yardstick for the European Union (EU) to extend the project to other local government areas of the state.

According to him, the project is very important and keen to the state government as the project was in line with her determination to provide potable water to the inhabitants of the state and therefore urged them to show sense of commitment and patriotism in the delivery of the contract.

“We need to get it right at this pilot stage which will be replicated to other LGAs. The concept of this project is good. Communities should see it as their own and ensure they protect it”, he stated.

Also speaking, a Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) expert and a representative of UNICEF, Martha Hokoya, said the organization would not accept any sub-standard job and called on them to maintain quality and professional standards while delivering the projects according to specifications.

She noted that the project being executed by EU/UNICEF was geared towards providing water and sanitation facilities to some selected rural communities within the Niger Delta region, and assured that officials of EU/UNICEF would monitor the execution of the projects thoroughly for compliance.

The Tide learnt that the projects was being executed in partnership with the State government in some selected communities in Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro local government areas of the state and is expected to be completed before the 31st of May, 2018.