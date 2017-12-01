Nigerians Eager To Welcome PDP Back -Ciroma

Nigerians are eager to have the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back to government having experienced the disappointment the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has become, Hajia Inna Ciroma has observed.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the former Minister of Women Affairs and National Deputy chairmanship aspirant of the PDP said the APC has been unable to fulfill their campaign promises, necessitating a yearning in Nigerians for the return of the PDP.

She said: “I can tell you very proudly that PDP has done a lot for this country. People that tell you PDP has done nothing are just playing mere politics.

“We knew what PDP did in 16 years, we know where we are coming from, we knew where we were in 2015.

“Therefore, after testing the difference of PDP not being in power, Nigerians are now saying ‘we have made a mistake.’

“Propaganda was used, a lot of others things were used to keep PDP out of power. They capitalised on so many things, insecurity, corruption, all sort of things. Have these things changed?

“So, Nigerians are saying let’s go back to PDP because this party came to prominence based on programmes that the party fulfilled.”

She said it was to the credit of the former ruling party that the military was kept out of power for 16 years for the first time in the history of the country.

Citing other major achievements by the PDP in power, the former PDP National Woman Leader, said Nigeria has lost track under the APC, causing nostalgia among Nigerians about the PDP.

“That is why Nigerians are telling PDP ‘come back, we are waiting for you,’” she stated.

She was therefore confident that the former ruling party will return to power in 2019 but stressed the need for unity among its members.

Ciroma advised the PDP to remain resilient as an opposition party or Nigeria may lose its democracy, saying: “if the opposition is weak, then we end up with a dictatorship. I don’t think Nigerians are ready for that.”

She dismissed the notion that the north may not be ready to accept a woman as deputy national chairman for north because of religious or cultural inhibitions, noting that she has worked in leadership positions with male folks from the region without any problem.

She stated: “I don’t think that is an issue anymore. I have been in the hierarchy of this party. The people we work with on how to move the party forward are men and a lot of them are from the north.

“When they call meetings of leaders from the north, we are leaders from the north, we attend the meetings. Therefore, for me, I don’t think it’s an issue for anybody because the world has moved forward.”

The wife of Mallam Adamu Ciroma, a founding member of the PDP, praised the national leadership of the party, its state governors and other national party organs for the efforts they put it to resolve its recent crisis.

Meanwhile, former Finance Minister, Senator Nenadi Usman and Lagos State PDP chieftain, Chief Remi Adiukwu-Bakare have returned their nominations forms for the posts of National Secretary and Deputy National Woman Leader respectively, for the upcoming national convention of the party.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja, Usman maintained that her ongoing corruption case brought against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will have no effect on her chances.

She promised to work towards repositioning the PDP if she becomes its scribe.