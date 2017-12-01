Banigo Urges Women To Register For Vote

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo says women are in the best position to motivate and encourage each other to actualise their dreams and aspirations.

The Deputy Governor who stated this during the third edition of ‘Being a Woman’ Workshop at the University of Port Harcourt also advised the women to register in their various communities to enable them vote and be voted for.

Represented by her Special Assistant on Research and Social Media, Uki Asemota, Dr. Banigo said in the course of her campaign for women development she has realised that the problem with women is not the absence of vision or purpose but lack of encouragement to follow their dreams through.

She said, on her part, she has made it her responsibility to promote the cause of women empowerment and development every where she goes, noting that it is a delight to see more women making significant progress and breaking the limits.

The Deputy Governor who said the theme for this year’s edition, “The Spear and the Spindle: Should Women Fight” is very appropriate, disclosed that women and children are more prone to victimisation during civil unrest.

”In cases of violence, women suffer a great deal. I believe that gives us the right to speak out for what is right and against what is wrong”, Dr. Banigo stressed.

According to her, ”when the Wike-led administration took over the reins of governance, the State was bedevilled with security challenges, like kidnapping, armed robbery and violence against women and girls, but the Governor made it a priority to stop these vices and today the State is peaceful”.

In her remarks, the facilitator of the Being a Woman Workshop, Dr. Mrs. Emily O. God’s Presence said the workshop serves as a platform for all women from all professions and fields of endeavours to share their experiences and success stories to help challenge women to be dogged contributors to human and social development.

The Guest Lecture was delivered by Dr. Joyce Kalu, the Chief Executive Officer, Society for Safe Motherhood.