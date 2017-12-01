Ahead Of PDP’s National Convention

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will hold its 2017 National Elective Convention on December 9. The event is expected to usher in the party’s first national executive officers after a fierce battle, which almost tore its soul, ended with a Supreme Court decision last July.

Already, the party’s National Caretaker Committee (NCC) led by Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi, has zoned its national offices, going by a statement released by the chairman of the zoning committee and Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi.

Umahi, in the statement, explained that the zoning formula is geared toward ensuring that PDP remains formidable as each of the six geo-political zones in the country was duly and fairly accommodated in the arrangement. He further explained that political exigencies and fairness were considered and advised contestants to the various party offices to place their choices in compliance with the convention’s guidelines.

The Tide advises the PDP to note that having overcome the 2015 defeat by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and the unfortunate leadership crisis that virtually tore it apart, the forthcoming elective convention constitutes another major challenge which a political outfit that still prides itself as Africa’s largest party must strive surmount.

PDP must realise that the world is watching it with keen interest and that Nigerians are keen on getting an alternative choice to the party in power which, from all indications, is yet to effect the much desired change that will better the lot of the suffering masses.

The Tide, therefore, implores the PDP to ensure that internal democracy prevails rather than imposition of candidates which tends to polarise parties in the nation’s democratic process. We expect the party to bounce back like a phoenix from some near self-destruct gambles it attempted, especially in the last two years.

Again, while we concede that national conventions are party affairs, we are, however, concerned that the outcome of this month’s PDP convention will largely determine the way forward for Nigeria’s democracy as the world and, indeed, the electorate do not desire a one-party state.

We believe that the most contentious positions of national chairman and secretary having been zoned to the South and North, respectively; and with the other offices properly micro-zoned, the party may have resolved some of the issues that tended to polarise it in the past. We are particularly encouraged by reports that nearly all the chairmanship contestants have accepted to abide by the outcome of the intra-party polls.

PDP should, however, be worried by reports of suspicions, blames and counter- blames between the party’s interim leadership and some already disgruntled contestants.

Also perturbing is the undignified silence of Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff since his ouster as the party’s chairman in July. We, therefore, warn the PDP against another internal squabble capable of tearing the party apart.

The December 9 convention, as many have rightly observed, is critical to the survival of the party. It, therefore, behooves the PDP to organise an all-inclusive, transparent, acceptable and credible convention that would rebrand the PDP as a truly democratic party.

We strongly believe that the choice of the right leadership at the convention will not only rouse the ruling APC from its lethargy, but will also galvanise the party towards the 2019 general elections and save the country from the danger of a one party-state.