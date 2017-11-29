Wike Bans ‘Sorting’ In RSU – Commissions Faculty Buildings – As Minister, Forum Endorse Him For 2019

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike yesterday proscribed sorting and other academic frauds being perpetrated at the Rivers State University (RSU).

The governor also warned the Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing Didia and the governing council of the institution to take the proscription seriously or face serious sanctions from the state government, if the trend continues unabated in the university.

Wike also approved the release of N500million for the building of infrastructure at the College of Medical Sciences at the institution.

The state governor made these pronouncements while commissioning faculties of Management and Environmental Sciences buildings undertaken by the state government at the institution, yesterday.

He warned lecturers, who indulge in sorting and intimidating students with failure if they fail to comply, to stop forthwith or be ready to pay the price, adding that providing qualitative education cannot be achieved without the provision of adequate learning environment and necessary infrastructure.

The governor berated the past administration for not doing enough for the institution, especially in the two faculties.

According to him, his administration was committed to ensuring the development of infrastructure in the institution, and called on those entrusted with public offices to ensure they do something for their people, adding that there would be a day of stewardship.

“You must do something for your people, not by giving excuses, there is a day you will give account, not by carrying military and SARS officials”, he added.

He used the opportunity to commend the management and the governing council of the institution for delivering on the projects, adding that he was impressed with the quality of work done on the two projects.

The governor, who was impressed by the quality of job done on the two buildings, announced the immediate release of N250million being part of the initial N1billion promised the institution, out of which N750million has already been released.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Justice Iche Ndu (rtd) lauded the state governor for his untiring efforts in the development of the institution, adding that the commissioning of the two faculties has added another milestone to the litany of achievements by the Wike-led administration in the state.

He urged the governor not to relent in his efforts in improving on the pace of the development of the institution by doing more, especially now that more faculties and courses have been approved for the university by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof Blessing Didia, had said that with the completion of the two faculty buildings, the university has overcome the office challenges facing it.

Didia added that the university was now ready to face any accreditation panel both nationally and internationally, even as it was set to revive the proscribed post-graduate degree programme in Business Administration occasioned by lack of building space in the Faculty of Management Sciences.

He thanked the governor for providing the needed funds that led to the completion of the projects, even as he assured the institution’s support in his quest to take the state to greater heights.

“The two faculty buildings are a three-storey complex made up of large conference rooms, class-rooms, offices and associated conveniences. The buildings are serviced with its own water and dedicated electricity line, to ensure regular power and water supply. Although, there will be the need in the future to provide a power generating plant for each of the buildings, and also adequately furnish them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term, declaring that the outstanding achievements of the governor have earned him the approval rating.

Dalung stated that the Rivers State governor has lived up to the expectations of his people, hence, the need to be rewarded with an additional term in office.

The minister spoke at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt, last Monday, during the opening ceremony for the Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship organised by the Nigerian Wrestling Federation.

He said that the 2019 general elections would be a time for all political leaders to give an account of their stewardship, pointing out, “that only performing leaders like Wike would be successful at the polls”.

Commenting on the Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship, Dalung said that the Rivers State governor has made history as the first governor to sponsor the championship.

“This National Wrestling Championship is setting an agenda for Nigeria to compete in the continental championship”, he said.

Declaring the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship open, Wike assured the wrestling community that the Rivers State Government will also sponsor the 2018 event.

He said that Rivers State was a destination of choice for events, sports and conferences because his administration has invested in peace and security.

The governor said: “If Rivers State is not peaceful, people will not be trooping to the state every day. The propaganda of the enemies of the state has failed”.

Wike assured the athletes of their safety, saying that they will not regret coming to the state.

“We will continue to live up to the expectations of the people of Rivers State. We will never disappoint them”.

President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali stated that the championship was a milestone in the development of the game.

Highpoint of the opening ceremony was the unveiling of the Logo/Mascot for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has lauded the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung for his commitment to the development of a united Nigeria, irrespective of party affiliation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Dalung at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday, Wike said the minister has shown uncommon courage in allowing Rivers State to host the national wrestling championship and the African Wrestling Championship in 2018.

He said: “If we have ministers like you, nobody will be talking about political parties. People like you work well for Mr President. People like you are the ones Mr President needs to move the country forward.

“What you have done for Rivers State is not what money can buy. You have by this action introduced a positive for Rivers State. You are telling the world that Rivers State is peaceful and a place to invest”.

Wike also praised the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali for his decision to promote the hosting of the championship in Rivers State.

In his remarks, Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung said that wrestling was traditional to Nigeria, hence, the country will continue to excel in the sport.

He commended Wike for his investments in the development of sports, noting that the facilities put in place for the competition were world class.

The minister said that over 700 athletes, 300 officials, 24 states and 12 wrestling clubs were participating in the Governor Wike National Wrestling Championship.

He said while most states have neglected sports, Rivers State governor is promoting sports, thereby enhancing social cohesion.

Similiarly, in appreciation of the quality projects and programmes executed by the Rivers State Government, the Kengema Unity Forum (KUF) has endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike for a second term.

The group, on a solidarity visit to the governor at Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday evening, declared that its members would work diligently for the re-election of Wike in 2019.

Leader of Kengema Unity Forum (KUF), Sobomabo Jackreece, who led thousands of KUF members on the solidarity visit, declared that the performance of the governor has endeared him to all development-loving people of Rivers State.

He said that the governor, aside diligent execution of projects, has exhibited love for all sections of the state through political patronage.

“Come 2019, the KUF will work for the re-election of Wike because he has used the mandate to improve the lives of the people.

“Our members across the state will work for the re-election of the Rivers State governor because we have seen his handiwork. We urge Wike to continue to carry the KUF along in all appointments”, Jackreece said.

Responding, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike assured the leader and members of the Kengema Unity Forum that he will sustain the development projects being executed across the state.

Wike said that he has a covenant with Rivers people to perform, noting that he will always keep his own side of the bargain.

He said: “The KUF supported us during the campaigns for 2015, and I have also reciprocated by ensuring execution of projects and appointments within available resources.

“I am happy that you have endorsed me for a second term. Be rest assured that I will continue to work hard to justify your trust. Projects like the Buguma internal roads, Degema internal roads, land reclamation, Abonnema Ring Road and Degema Zonal Hospital will be completed, among other ongoing projects in Kalabari land”, he said.

He charged the leader and members of KUF to continue with their peaceful mobilisation for his re-election, noting that their efforts will promote the interest of the people.