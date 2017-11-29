Reps Query FG’s N177bn Unauthorised Bonds

The House of Representatives has queried the unauthorised issuance of N177 billion bonds by the Federal Government.

The bonds were initially included by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning in the 2017 Budget, as part of the government’s effort to pay off N2 trillion owed local contractors.

It was however discovered to have been issued without the approval of the National Assembly.

The revelation, which came to light during the briefing of the House Joint Committee on 2018-2020 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) by the Executive arm of government was promptly challenged by the Chairman of the House Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Hon. Adeyinka Ajayi.

Members of the Committee which included Committees on Finance, Appropriation, Aids, Loans and Debt Management, Legislative Budget and Research and National Planning and Economic Development, instantly demanded to know from the Executive when the bonds were issued, the amount and who authorised the issuance.

Present at the session were the Ministry of National Budget and Planning, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Budget Office and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Adeyinka while putting the issue in context said: “I noticed there was a document submitted by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning. For 2017, there was a provision for N177 billion to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors.

“By that nomenclature, the bonds have been issued for you to want to retire it. The Parliament does not recollect the programme. Yes, we recollect a policy statement that we want to issue promissory notes for local contractors’ debts so that can liquidate it to make money, create jobs and return people to their jobs.

“That was a policy decision, but when you say to retire maturing bonds, that means those bonds have been issued. When were they issued? How much was issued? Those were the questions?”

The lawmaker said the explanation of the Director- General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze that the money was a projection of what the administration is expecting at the maturity of the bond when they would be issued, was untenable.

He said because the bonds have been issued, the debts have become a liability of Nigeria. It is necessary for the National Assembly to be aware and approve it before the Minister of Finance signs off on that guarantee.