‘Poor Leadership, Bane Of Nigeria’s Progress’

A former gubernatorial candidate in Delta State and former Acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Pastor P.Z. Aginighan says Nigeria will continue to degenerate if the challenges of leadership are not properly addressed.

He, therefore, urged leaders of the country to redirect their senses towards making a better Nigeria that will improve the living standard of the people and the economy.

Aginighan, who stated this in a lecture he delivered at the 2017 National Convention of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt Alumni Association (Great Whales), last weekend, charged leaders at all levels to lead selflessly by example.

Aginighan, whose topic centred around “Capacity Building Among Alumni Members for Sustainable Services”, stressed the need for organizations to deploy human capacity building to meet the modern trend in development and to achieve efficiency, effectiveness and service enhancement, pointing out that to get it right, there must be collaborative efforts among staff as well as proper funding and time utilization.

Describing the attitude of members of the RSU Alumni towards its activities as “a serious affliction that we must pray against”, he said “it is very wrong for us to turn our back against a university that gave us certificates and degrees”, adding that the success of every organization depends on capacity building.

He charged members of the association to give their maximum support to their alma mater because as he puts it; “every university looks out to alumni for support. We need to build capacity for alumni association and leadership of alumni should serve by example”.

In his address, National President of the association, Amb Israel Egbunefu explained that it was imperative for the body to build a bridge that would maintain, enhance and perpetuate a mutually beneficial and enduring relationship that would impact positively on its alma mater.

In a goodwill message, the General Manager of Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, Mr. Vincent Ake, an alumnus, expressed disappointment over members’ lackadaisical attitude to the association’s activities, especially meetings and events such as the convention, and urged members to always spread the message about the body, saying “we should associate and meet each other to help build our alma mater”.

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Samuel Dike had enjoined members to galvanize their alma mater in line with the requirements of the society, saying that their activities should be all-embracing while the National Public Relations Officer of the association, Amb. Daerego Indoniboye advised students of RSU to identify with the body on their graduation and be good ambassadors of the institution anywhere they find themselves.