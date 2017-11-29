Nigeria, Egypt Lead CAF Award List

The Confederation of African Football has announced a list of nominees to vie for a number of CAF Awards come January next year.

Among those nominated is Egypt Coach, Hector Cúper who will hope to bag the CAF Coach of the Year Award after guiding the Pharaohs to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The 62-year-old is joined on the shortlist by Wydad Casablanca Manager, Hussein Amotta, whose side lifted the CAF Champions League title, and 2017 CAF African Cup of Nations winning coach with Cameroon, Hugo Broos.

On the other hand, Nigeria national team Manager, Gemot Rohr and TP Mazembe’s Mihayo Kazembe are also set to battle for the award.

Rohr guided the Super Eagles to the World Cup whilst Mihayo led the Congolese side to the CAF Confederation Cup title.

Meanwhile, Egypt has been nominated for the 2017 African National Team of the Year Award after reaching their first World Cup in 28 years and their first AFCON final in seven years.

2017 African champions, the Indomitable Lions and World Cup participants Nigeria have also been named in the shortlist whilst Zambia’s U20 and Mali’s U17 sides are part of the list.

Al Ahly are also in the running for the CAF African Club of the Year Award after winning the Premier League unbeaten and reclaimed the Egyptian Cup for the first time since 2007, as well as reaching the CAF Champions League final.