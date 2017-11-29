Name Thieves In Buhari’s Govt, Fayose Tells Maina – Wants Falana’s Prosecution Over N1bn EFCC Property

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has challenged the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Mr Abdullahi Maina to go ahead and tell Nigerians those thieves that he alleged were surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari and his government and answer the corruption allegations against him as well as his fraudulent reinstatement.

Governor Fayose described the Maina’s interview shown on Channels Television yesterday, as explosive, saying he was sure that President Buhari will look the other way just as he did on the allegation of award of $25 billion contracts without following due process made against the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr.Maikanti Baru by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and many others.

In a statement yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said he had again been vindicated on his position that the kind of corruption being perpetrated in President Buhari’s government was unprecedented and mind-boggling.

He said; “The Maina’s challenge is another opportunity for President Buhari to proof to Nigerians that he is actually fighting corruption. But I am sure that since it again borders on his closest men, he won’t do anything.”

Governor Fayose said it was important for Maina to wash himself clean of the N2.1 billion pension fraud that made him escaped from the country and earned him dismissal from the civil service.

The governor, who challenged Maina to name those in Buhari’s government that are thieves, noted that “There is no need waiting for the President to conduct public inquiry on the pension scam, Maina should just go ahead and tell Nigerians who the thieves among Buhari’s men are.

“Even after naming them, Maina should not expect any action from the President. Rather, he should be contented with satisfying his conscience and putting those Buhari’s men that he said are pretending to be saints in the court of public opinion.”

While maintaining his position on the self-appointed human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), over the allegation by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), linking the lawyer to a N1 billion property on Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja, Governor Fayose said it was sad that Falana and his collaborators have turned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to their source of huge income.

“EFCC has become Falana’s daily meal. Falana and his collaborators live on EFCC. They have turned themselves to brokers of bail and suppliers of lawyers to accused persons while at the same time buying seized properties at ridiculous amount.

“Even the likes of Madaki, who have retired from service, have been brought back into the system so that he can continue to help them to perpetrate fraud,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose has slammed human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) over the allegations by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) linking the lawyer to N1billion property located at 43 Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja.

While reacting to the allegation in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Fayose said, “It is embarrassing, shameful, disgraceful that such a man of his stature, reputed to be a human rights activist, friend of the masses, crusader of justice and defender of democracy could be linked to such scandal.”

While addressing the press in Ado Ekiti, last Monday, Fayose said, “It has become necessary to add my voice to the new scandal where you find our supposed men of honour, defenders of democracy, crusaders of justice, people who want corruption stamped out of our land, allegedly traced to similar unfortunate purchases of alleged stolen property, especially, when such allegations are coming from the number one Minster of Justice for the nation, Abubakar Malami (SAN),” he said.

It would be recalled that the embattled former chairman of the defunct Pension Reforms Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, had accused Falana of buying the building which was one of the properties he helped to seize from pension thieves, and handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malami had while testifying before the National Assembly, last week, echoed the allegation, saying the property was sold to a ‘Lagos lawyer’.

Falana has, however, denied the allegations, but the governor said, “The disclosure by the minister of justice and attorney-general of the federation, that a Lagos-based lawyer, was one of many highly placed Nigerians who allegedly were compensated by the EFCC and Ibrahim Magu with properties retrieved from corrupt government officials was initially taken with a pinch of salt.

“However, Falana, friend and defender of every obnoxious act by EFCC and Magu, has come into the open to not only give veracity to the allegation but also admit that he was the Lagos-based lawyer in question.

“Falana’s attempt to be clever by half in the explanations he offered to justify his alleged atrocious act; whether or not he was a first degree or third degree buyer; his efforts to white-wash what is an alleged fraudulent deal and a betrayal of public trust ; whether or not he bought personally or through company or proxy; and his desperate double speak to wriggle out of this tight corner; whether court has ruled or has not ruled, all fell flat on its face,” he said.

The governor, therefore, urged the Federal Government to ensure that the allegation against Falana is properly investigated and not swept under the carpet.

“Linking Falana to illegally acquired properties seized by the EFCC is bad enough but the facts provided by Malami make the case against Falana even worse.

“This must be the real reason why Falana always fall head over heels in defence of the EFCC and Magu, not minding the vicious violations of the constitutionally-guaranteed rights, freedoms, and liberties of citizens. What we have always suspected has now been confirmed publicly, and by no less a person as the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice.

“Falana’s alleged unprincipled and disgusting defence of the EFCC and Magu’s penchant for disrespect of the rule of law and due process is for selfish reasons and personal gain.

“How many more Falana’s do we have in the system? Malami should please help us to expose them. Some dubious elements have been deceiving the people and feeding fat on a so-called anti-corruption war that exists only in their imaginations. This Falana-gate must not be swept under the carpet like so many others before it. It is so disgusting that what was recovered from a thief has been stolen by an armed robber. It is a case of the loot being re-looted.

“Investigations must go back to the time of the pioneer EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu to uncover those who have been cornering all choice properties recovered from looters,” Fayose added.