Anti – Graft War: Group Seeks DSS, EFCC’s Collaboration

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL), has called for closer collaboration between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and Department of State Services for effective fight against corruption.

Executive Chairman of CACOL, a civil society organisation, Mr Debo Adeniran, made the call in Lagos on Friday in an interview with The Tide.

He said the anti-corruption war was a tough fight which required that agencies involved worked hand in hand to achieve success.

Adeniran, who said inter-agency rivalry was a threat to the fight against corruption, urged EFCC and DSS to work toward better synergy to win the war.

“The EFCC and DSS are very strategic to the fight against corruption, so they need to collaborate better to achieve the desired results.

“Nothing much will be achieved if the two important agencies are working at cross purposes or if they are enmeshed in unnecessary rivalry in the fight.

“They should work hand in hand and complement each other to bring looters to their knees,” he said.

According to the chairman, the role the DSS played during the confirmation saga of EFCC Chairman showed that there was a problem between the two agencies

He condemned the manner in which the former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Force, Mr Abdul -Rasheed Maina got into the country, despite being wanted by the EFCC.

“The DSS is more into intelligence gathering while the EFCC is more into investigation and prosecution of corrupt cases,” he said.