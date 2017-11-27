Work For Peace In Okrika, Wike Tells Ateke Tom

In furtherance of the peace building measures across the state, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged the new Amanyanabo of Okochiri, King Ateke Michael Tom to continue to invest in the sustenance of peace in Okrika.

Wike advised the newly crowned monarch against being used to disunite the people of Okrika.

In an address during the coronation of King Ateke Michael Tom in Okochiri last Saturday, Wike charged the traditional ruler to further establish himself as an agent of unity and progress.

While congratulating the traditional ruler on his successful coronation as the King of Okochiri, Wike lauded the people of the town for installing a traditional ruler who fought for their freedom and liberation.

The governor assured the people of Okrika that his administration would continue to deliver on projects in the area.

He noted that the process for the recognition of the traditional ruler, which includes presentation of a certificate of recognition, will be done at the appropriate time.

The governor said:”Let me on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, congratulate King Ateke Michael Tom, Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom. With what you have seen here today, it is a clear testimony that you are loved by your people.

“That is why it is good for each and every one of us to defend the interest of our people at any given time, so that your people will honour you at the appropriate time. Today, because of what you have done for this kingdom, the people have called you back home to come and be their new king.

“I want to proclaim by the special grace of God and by the powers conferred on me as the Rivers State governor, government of Rivers State will recognise this Amanyanabo of Okochiri. What that means is that we will invite you to Government House, Port Harcourt, so that we can present to you certificate of recognition”.

In his remarks, former Minister of Transport and Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Abiye Precious Sekibo commended Wike for embarking on meaningful projects in Okochiri.

He said the completion of critical projects in Okrika at large has consolidated the governor’s support base.

Sekibo further advised other ex-Niger Delta agitators to emulate the new monarch, in maintaining peace in their various domains.

The coronation was marked by traditional dances, traditional rites and musical displays, with thousands of Okrika people witnessing the event.