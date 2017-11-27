Wike Receives New Telegraph Man Of The Year Award

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that his emergence as the New Telegraph Newspaper’s Man of the Year 2017 will spur him to the greater delivery of projects for the rapid development of the state.

The governor assured that the giant strides of his administration which earned him the award would be sustained as a worthy example for leaders in all tiers of government.

Speaking in Lagos, last Saturday after receiving the New Telegraph Newspaper’s Man of the Year 2017 award, Wike also promised to always promote credible opposition in the interest of the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

The governor was represented at the event by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who was accompanied by commissioners and special advisers.

Wike said: “This is an encouragement for us to do more and to serve Rivers people better. I dedicate this prestigious award, first to God, and then, to the good people of Rivers State.

“I want to say that my administration will continue to deliver quality projects and programmes to the good people of Rivers State.”

The governor added that aside promoting good governance, he would strive to maintain the good work for the enthronement of the rule of law in the country.

The governor said: “I will also promote a credible democracy, which we so need by offering a vibrant opposition. This is because I love this nation, and I am interested in her prosperity”.

Presenting the New Telegraph Newspaper’s Man of the Year 2017 award to Wike, former Abia State Governor and Publisher of the newspaper, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu commended the governor for his superlative achievements in Rivers State.

He said the Rivers State governor deserved the award as he has continued to deliver quality projects that have transformed the state.

Also speaking, Group Managing Director of New Telegraph and President, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Mrs Funke Egbemode explained that the newspaper came to the decision to confer the award on Wike after a comprehensive and transparent selection process.

The award ceremony attracted governors, ministers, federal lawmakers and captains of industry from across the country.